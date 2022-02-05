Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Insider Rebecca Aretos Sells 1,771 Shares of Stock

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) insider Rebecca Aretos sold 1,771 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.75, for a total transaction of $305,940.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Rebecca Aretos also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, February 2nd, Rebecca Aretos sold 87 shares of Allegiant Travel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.29, for a total transaction of $15,163.23.
Shares of NASDAQ:ALGT opened at $173.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Allegiant Travel has a fifty-two week low of $163.60 and a fifty-two week high of $271.29.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 58.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 314 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 11.1% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 652 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the second quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the first quarter valued at about $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages recently commented on ALGT. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $275.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allegiant Travel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.45.
Allegiant Travel Company Profile
Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.
