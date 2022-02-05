Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Insider Rebecca Aretos Sells 1,771 Shares of Stock

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) insider Rebecca Aretos sold 1,771 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.75, for a total transaction of $305,940.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Rebecca Aretos also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Allegiant Travel alerts:

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Rebecca Aretos sold 87 shares of Allegiant Travel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.29, for a total transaction of $15,163.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGT opened at $173.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Allegiant Travel has a fifty-two week low of $163.60 and a fifty-two week high of $271.29.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $496.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.75 million. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 0.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.12) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 58.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 314 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 11.1% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 652 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the second quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the first quarter valued at about $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ALGT. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $275.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allegiant Travel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.45.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

Featured Article: What Is an EV Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.