Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
ALGT has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $275.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James cut Allegiant Travel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.45.
Shares of Allegiant Travel stock opened at $173.23 on Thursday. Allegiant Travel has a 52-week low of $163.60 and a 52-week high of $271.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $181.19 and a 200-day moving average of $187.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 1.58.
In other Allegiant Travel news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 281 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.29, for a total value of $48,975.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory Clark Anderson sold 477 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.29, for a total value of $83,136.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,998 shares of company stock valued at $1,035,914. Corporate insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALGT. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 164.8% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 319,527 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,461,000 after purchasing an additional 198,847 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the second quarter valued at $36,375,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Allegiant Travel by 81.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 355,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,993,000 after acquiring an additional 159,770 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Allegiant Travel by 10.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,604,398 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $311,253,000 after acquiring an additional 156,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Allegiant Travel by 146.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 196,844 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,189,000 after acquiring an additional 116,891 shares during the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Allegiant Travel
Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.
See Also: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You
Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.