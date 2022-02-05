Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

ALGT has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $275.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James cut Allegiant Travel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.45.

Shares of Allegiant Travel stock opened at $173.23 on Thursday. Allegiant Travel has a 52-week low of $163.60 and a 52-week high of $271.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $181.19 and a 200-day moving average of $187.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 1.58.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 0.35%. The business had revenue of $496.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.12) earnings per share. Allegiant Travel’s revenue was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Allegiant Travel will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Allegiant Travel news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 281 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.29, for a total value of $48,975.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory Clark Anderson sold 477 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.29, for a total value of $83,136.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,998 shares of company stock valued at $1,035,914. Corporate insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALGT. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 164.8% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 319,527 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,461,000 after purchasing an additional 198,847 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the second quarter valued at $36,375,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Allegiant Travel by 81.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 355,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,993,000 after acquiring an additional 159,770 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Allegiant Travel by 10.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,604,398 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $311,253,000 after acquiring an additional 156,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Allegiant Travel by 146.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 196,844 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,189,000 after acquiring an additional 116,891 shares during the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

