Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Shares Purchased by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 15.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,012 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allegion were worth $1,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in Allegion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,892,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Allegion by 134.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,107,964 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $286,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208,752 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Allegion by 5.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,596,251 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,136,251,000 after acquiring an additional 431,267 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Allegion by 90.7% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 801,628 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $111,667,000 after acquiring an additional 381,225 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allegion by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 757,736 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $105,554,000 after purchasing an additional 283,810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.95, for a total transaction of $342,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $383,535.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ALLE opened at $119.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.15. Allegion plc has a 52-week low of $106.52 and a 52-week high of $148.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. This is a positive change from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is 28.29%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Allegion in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America cut Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $163.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Allegion from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Allegion in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.70.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productive. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

