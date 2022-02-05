ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.65 Per Share

ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.65 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This is a boost from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63.

ALLETE has increased its dividend payment by 12.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 12 years. ALLETE has a dividend payout ratio of 62.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect ALLETE to earn $3.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 65.3%.

Shares of ALE stock opened at $63.29 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.10 and a 200-day moving average of $64.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. ALLETE has a 12-month low of $56.84 and a 12-month high of $73.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.57.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.18). ALLETE had a return on equity of 5.44% and a net margin of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $345.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that ALLETE will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ALE. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of ALLETE from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ALLETE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of ALLETE from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ALLETE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ALLETE during the 3rd quarter valued at $297,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of ALLETE during the 3rd quarter valued at $313,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of ALLETE by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ALLETE during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,456,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

ALLETE Company Profile

ALLETE, Inc engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. The Regulated Operations segment includes regulated utilities; Minnesota Power; SWL&P; and investment in ATC, which regulates utilities that owns and maintains electric transmission assets.

