Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 4,081 Shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 421,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,081 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.13% of Two Harbors Investment worth $2,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TWO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Two Harbors Investment by 14.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,956,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $218,910,000 after purchasing an additional 3,729,106 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 60.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,182,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,971,000 after acquiring an additional 3,468,385 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,685,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 100.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,889,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444,706 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Two Harbors Investment alerts:

Shares of TWO opened at $5.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a 1-year low of $5.15 and a 1-year high of $8.15.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $14.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.56 million. Two Harbors Investment had a net margin of 192.07% and a return on equity of 15.95%. Two Harbors Investment’s quarterly revenue was down 76.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Two Harbors Investment Corp. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 28th. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.26%.

In other Two Harbors Investment news, General Counsel Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 18,169 shares of Two Harbors Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.68, for a total transaction of $103,199.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Ross Greenberg sold 16,680 shares of Two Harbors Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.71, for a total transaction of $95,242.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,847 shares of company stock worth $278,091 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

TWO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Two Harbors Investment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.96.

About Two Harbors Investment

Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in, financing, and managing agency residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Two Harbors Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Two Harbors Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.