Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $2.81 Million Holdings in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its position in shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,601 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,030 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.13% of AeroVironment worth $2,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in AeroVironment by 136.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 954,812 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $77,607,000 after purchasing an additional 551,793 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of AeroVironment by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,688 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in shares of AeroVironment by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of AeroVironment by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 49,536 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,275,000 after buying an additional 18,810 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of AeroVironment by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,559,576 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $307,262,000 after buying an additional 30,244 shares during the period. 81.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on AVAV shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on AeroVironment from $95.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. lowered AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on AeroVironment from $120.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.17.

Shares of AeroVironment stock opened at $56.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -2,834.08 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.86 and a 200 day moving average of $83.07. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.03 and a 52 week high of $142.29.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $122.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.77 million. AeroVironment had a positive return on equity of 7.62% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

