Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $2.94 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 85.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,366 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $2,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,366,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,054,549,000 after buying an additional 61,518 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,595,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,503,593,000 after buying an additional 108,910 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,466,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,667,000 after purchasing an additional 201,748 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,787,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,082,000 after purchasing an additional 78,050 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,901,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,241,000 after purchasing an additional 5,210 shares during the period.

IJH stock opened at $261.48 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $272.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $273.06. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $240.46 and a one year high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

