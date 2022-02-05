Alliancebernstein L.P. Raises Holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,375 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,261 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold were worth $2,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 28,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 33,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 30,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, High Pointe Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 29,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. 51.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kirkland Lake Gold alerts:

NYSE:KL opened at $38.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.23. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a twelve month low of $31.72 and a twelve month high of $46.98.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.10. Kirkland Lake Gold had a net margin of 34.70% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The firm had revenue of $666.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.188 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. This is a positive change from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Kirkland Lake Gold’s payout ratio is currently 22.66%.

Several research firms have commented on KL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$55.50 to C$56.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$61.00 to C$52.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.22.

Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of gold properties. The firms projects include Holt Mine, Macassa Mine, and Detour Lake Mine. The company was founded on June 29, 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

See Also: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL).

Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.