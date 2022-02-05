Alliancebernstein L.P. Reduces Stock Holdings in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its holdings in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,200 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.10% of Newmark Group worth $2,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Newmark Group by 3.1% in the third quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 214,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,065,000 after acquiring an additional 6,388 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Newmark Group by 95.8% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 83,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 41,082 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Newmark Group in the third quarter worth $117,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Newmark Group by 29.1% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 5,777 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Newmark Group by 60.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 80,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 30,053 shares during the period. 51.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Newmark Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Newmark Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet raised Newmark Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Newmark Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Newmark Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

Newmark Group stock opened at $15.48 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.83. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.77. Newmark Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.86 and a 52-week high of $19.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $788.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.95 million. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 28.92% and a net margin of 23.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 80.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.38%.

About Newmark Group

Newmark Group Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It offers its services to commercial real estate tenants, investors, owners, occupiers, developers, leasing and corporate advisory, investment sales and real estate finance, consulting, origination and servicing of commercial mortgage loans, valuation, project and development management and property and facility management.

Read More: Do Tariffs Work?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NMRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmark Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmark Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.