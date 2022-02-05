Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $24.18 EPS

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $24.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $14.09 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN traded up $375.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $3,152.79. The company had a trading volume of 12,660,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,480,099. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3,261.41 and its 200 day moving average is $3,362.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 trillion, a PE ratio of 61.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.13. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,707.04 and a twelve month high of $3,773.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.12.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,875.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,299.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $4,000.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,191.56.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 712 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,534.74, for a total transaction of $2,516,734.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,537.00, for a total transaction of $3,374,298.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,580 shares of company stock valued at $12,761,069. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,472 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,836,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth $1,041,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth $605,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

