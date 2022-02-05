Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Increased to $3,900.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target lifted by Piper Sandler from $3,875.00 to $3,900.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Amazon.com’s Q3 2022 earnings at $14.06 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $19.49 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $103.03 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on AMZN. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Benchmark lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,000.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Cowen increased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $4,250.00 to $4,100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $4,191.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,152.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Amazon.com has a twelve month low of $2,707.04 and a twelve month high of $3,773.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3,261.41 and its 200-day moving average is $3,362.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.67, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.13.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $24.18. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. During the same period last year, the company posted $14.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 41.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,537.00, for a total value of $3,374,298.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,337.00, for a total value of $113,458.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,580 shares of company stock valued at $12,761,069. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Finally, St. James Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. 56.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

