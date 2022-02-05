Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Increased to $3,900.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target lifted by Piper Sandler from $3,875.00 to $3,900.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Amazon.com’s Q3 2022 earnings at $14.06 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $19.49 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $103.03 EPS.
A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on AMZN. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Benchmark lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,000.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Cowen increased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $4,250.00 to $4,100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $4,191.56.
Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,152.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Amazon.com has a twelve month low of $2,707.04 and a twelve month high of $3,773.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3,261.41 and its 200-day moving average is $3,362.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.67, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.13.
In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,537.00, for a total value of $3,374,298.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,337.00, for a total value of $113,458.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,580 shares of company stock valued at $12,761,069. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Finally, St. James Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. 56.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Amazon.com Company Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.
