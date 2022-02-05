Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Down 6.8%

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)’s share price was down 6.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2,797.31 and last traded at $2,808.22. Approximately 162,037 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 3,797,907 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3,012.25.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Benchmark decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,300.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,100.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,840.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,191.56.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average of $3,261.41 and a 200-day moving average of $3,362.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 trillion, a P/E ratio of 61.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.13.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $24.18. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $14.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 41.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,337.66, for a total transaction of $113,480.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 954 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,537.00, for a total value of $3,374,298.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,580 shares of company stock worth $12,761,069 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $605,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,478,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 12,944 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $44,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 387 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 79,244 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $272,612,000 after purchasing an additional 9,236 shares during the last quarter. 56.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

Featured Article: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.