Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:AMAM) Short Interest Up 25.9% in January

Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:AMAM) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, an increase of 25.9% from the December 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Ambrx Biopharma in the third quarter worth $38,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Ambrx Biopharma during the second quarter valued at $640,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ambrx Biopharma during the second quarter valued at $2,824,000. Octagon Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Ambrx Biopharma during the second quarter valued at $8,820,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ambrx Biopharma during the second quarter valued at $263,000. 32.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AMAM opened at $4.07 on Friday. Ambrx Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $4.01 and a fifty-two week high of $22.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.90.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ambrx Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Ambrx Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage biologics company, focuses on discovering and developing engineered precision biologics (EPBs) using its proprietary expanded genetic code technology platform. Its lead product candidate is ARX788, an anti-HER2 ADC, which is investigated in various clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer, gastric/gastroesophageal junction (GEJ) cancer, and other solid tumors, including ongoing Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer and gastric cancer.

