Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Receives $13.14 Average PT from Analysts

Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.18.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMCR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amcor from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.20 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th.

In other Amcor news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 90,000 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total transaction of $1,044,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 147,736 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $1,775,786.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 237,875 shares of company stock worth $2,822,314 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMCR. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amcor by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Amcor by 1.5% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 66,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Amcor by 2.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 48,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Amcor by 0.3% during the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 391,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amcor by 9.2% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 14,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. 38.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AMCR opened at $11.56 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.97. Amcor has a twelve month low of $10.33 and a twelve month high of $12.92. The company has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.89.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03). Amcor had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amcor will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

