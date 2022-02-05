Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Given New $61.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $88.00 to $61.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 29.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AMRC. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Ameresco in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Ameresco from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. raised their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $73.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Ameresco from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Ameresco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.64.

Shares of Ameresco stock opened at $47.03 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.25 and a 200-day moving average of $70.73. Ameresco has a 1-year low of $37.70 and a 1-year high of $101.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 36.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.79.

In related news, EVP Nicole E. Bulgarino sold 19,167 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.35, for a total transaction of $1,827,573.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Robert Georgeoff sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.89, for a total value of $751,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 41.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Ameresco by 356.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 674.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Ameresco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Ameresco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ameresco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.94% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

