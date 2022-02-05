American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) by 98.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 602,976 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 34,816,506 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.09% of American Airlines Group worth $12,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AAL. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the third quarter valued at $96,313,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 107.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,908,562 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $82,901,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026,013 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 12.3% in the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 18,300,657 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $375,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999,652 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,995,884 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,420,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 384.0% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 872,685 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $18,510,000 after acquiring an additional 692,382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAL stock opened at $16.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.29. The firm has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 1.64. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.90 and a 1 year high of $26.09.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The airline reported ($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.51) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($3.86) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AAL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley raised American Airlines Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on American Airlines Group from $21.50 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Airlines Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.36.

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic; Department of Transportation Latin America; Department of Transportation Atlantic; and Department of Transportation Pacific.

