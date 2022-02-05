American Biltrite (OTCMKTS:ABLT) Stock Price Up 0.6%

American Biltrite Inc. (OTCMKTS:ABLT) rose 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $180.00 and last traded at $180.00. Approximately 56 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 78 shares. The stock had previously closed at $179.00.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $178.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.89.

American Biltrite Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ABLT)

American Biltrite, Inc engages in the production and supply of pressure sensitive tapes, protective films, commercial flooring, performance sheet rubber, and fashion jewelry. It operates through the following divisions: Tape Products, American Biltrite (Canada) Ltd., and K&M Associates L.P. The Tape Products division provides a customer base with a variety of pressure sensitive tapes, films, and protective sheeting.

