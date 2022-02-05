American Century Companies Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,711 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,448 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Gentex were worth $1,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gentex during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,841,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Gentex by 1.4% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 224,567 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,431,000 after acquiring an additional 3,137 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Gentex by 1.4% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 58,153 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Gentex by 111,224.4% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 45,643 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 45,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Gentex by 30.8% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,808 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. 84.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Gentex alerts:

NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $31.20 on Friday. Gentex Co. has a 12 month low of $29.27 and a 12 month high of $37.90. The company has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.92.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Gentex had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 18.74%. The business had revenue of $419.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gentex Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.21%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.65.

About Gentex

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

Further Reading: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.