American Century Companies Inc. Raises Stock Position in Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW) by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,423 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.22% of Arrow Financial worth $1,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Arrow Financial by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Arrow Financial by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Arrow Financial by 106,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,240 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Arrow Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $316,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Arrow Financial by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AROW opened at $35.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $570.74 million, a P/E ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.71. Arrow Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $30.24 and a 1 year high of $38.26.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.12). Arrow Financial had a net margin of 33.71% and a return on equity of 14.17%. Sell-side analysts predict that Arrow Financial Co. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from Arrow Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Arrow Financial’s payout ratio is currently 33.65%.

In other Arrow Financial news, Director Raymond F. O’conor sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.57, for a total value of $29,256.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arrow Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Arrow Financial Company Profile

Arrow Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and insurance services through its subsidiaries, Glens Falls National and Saratoga National. It offers deposit accounts, lending activitiess, insurance products, and loans. The company was founded on March 21, 1983 and is headquartered in Glens Falls, NY.

