Ameritas Investment Company LLC Acquires 346 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 159.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 563 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Broadleaf Partners LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 4.4% during the third quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 7,877 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,831,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% during the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 203,595 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $202,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter worth about $11,955,000. IAM Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter worth about $1,429,000. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter worth about $40,551,000. 29.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $317.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $383.00 to $334.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.90.

Shares of ISRG opened at $285.73 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $322.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $340.05. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $227.47 and a 52 week high of $369.69. The stock has a market cap of $102.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.23, a P/E/G ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.19.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 29.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total value of $368,912.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.73, for a total transaction of $2,502,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

