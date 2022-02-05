Ameritas Investment Company LLC Has $503,000 Stock Holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 102.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,159 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,662 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors raised its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 14.0% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,676,745 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $902,988,000 after buying an additional 2,787,034 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 107.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,726,412 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $142,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929,345 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,329,349 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $394,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242,479 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,360,631 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $133,821,000 after purchasing an additional 911,930 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 124.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 862,129 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,330,000 after purchasing an additional 478,600 shares in the last quarter. 11.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GSK opened at $44.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $120.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 1-year low of $33.53 and a 1-year high of $46.85.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GSK. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Barclays raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

