Ameritas Investment Company LLC Has $609,000 Stock Position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA) by 318.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,104 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,168 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC owned 0.07% of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF worth $609,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 87.4% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 132,800.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF stock opened at $74.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.58 and its 200 day moving average is $76.66. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF has a twelve month low of $69.52 and a twelve month high of $79.45.

