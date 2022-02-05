Ameritas Investment Company LLC Purchases New Position in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:XPH)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:XPH) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC owned 0.23% of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in XPH. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 626,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,719,000 after buying an additional 180,825 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 274,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,207,000 after buying an additional 100,487 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 42,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 14,474 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $678,000.

Shares of XPH stock opened at $43.41 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.48. SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 52-week low of $40.25 and a 52-week high of $56.32.

SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Pharmaceuticals Select Industry Index. The S&P Pharmaceuticals Select Industry Index represents the pharmaceuticals sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

