Ameritas Investment Company LLC Raises Stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) by 3,013.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,036 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,810 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SUSA. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $6,565,000. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 19,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 55I LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 4,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Money Design Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 146,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,978,000 after purchasing an additional 4,157 shares during the period. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 63.2% during the 2nd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 70,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,696,000 after purchasing an additional 27,138 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SUSA opened at $97.55 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a twelve month low of $81.63 and a twelve month high of $106.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.15.

