Ameritas Investment Company LLC Raises Stake in MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its position in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 147,076 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,741 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC owned 0.45% of MFS Government Markets Income Trust worth $635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MGF. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in MFS Government Markets Income Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in MFS Government Markets Income Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 40.3% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 37,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 10,645 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in MFS Government Markets Income Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 4.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 196,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 8,420 shares in the last quarter. 40.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MFS Government Markets Income Trust stock opened at $4.08 on Friday. MFS Government Markets Income Trust has a 1 year low of $3.96 and a 1 year high of $4.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.30.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0256 per share. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th.

MFS Government Markets Income Trust Company Profile

MFS Government Markets Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt instruments. The fund also invests in mortgage backed, U.S.

