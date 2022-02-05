Amgen (AMGN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $4.11 per share for the quarter.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a return on equity of 108.67% and a net margin of 21.77%. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.37 EPS. On average, analysts expect Amgen to post $17 EPS for the current fiscal year and $18 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $222.11 on Friday. Amgen has a 52-week low of $198.64 and a 52-week high of $261.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $1.94 dividend. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 72.50%.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Amgen in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $228.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Amgen from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Amgen from $222.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Amgen in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $258.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,040,932 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,447,476,000 after purchasing an additional 80,922 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the third quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its stake in Amgen by 12.5% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 3,085 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

