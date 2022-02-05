Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) Director Sells $12,040.00 in Stock

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) Director Floyd F. Petersen sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total transaction of $12,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:AMPH opened at $25.04 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.10 and a 200-day moving average of $20.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.78 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.91 and a twelve month high of $26.49.

Get Amphastar Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $112.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.00 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 12.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMPH. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 74.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 970,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,450,000 after purchasing an additional 415,515 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 196.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 527,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,290,000 after purchasing an additional 349,875 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 97.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 555,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,762,000 after purchasing an additional 274,476 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $5,868,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 139.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 419,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,450,000 after purchasing an additional 243,749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.18% of the company’s stock.

About Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of technically challenging and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products. It operates through Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products segments. The Finished Pharmaceutical Products segment manufactures, markets, and distributes Primatene Mist, enoxaparin, naloxone, phytonadione, lidocaine, and other critical and non-critical care drugs.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.