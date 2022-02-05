Analysts Anticipate Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) to Post $0.29 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) will announce earnings of $0.29 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Barclays’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.42. Barclays reported earnings per share of $0.08 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 262.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Barclays will report full year earnings of $1.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $2.08. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.73. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Barclays.

BCS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Barclays to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 240 ($3.23) to GBX 260 ($3.50) in a research report on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Barclays from GBX 250 ($3.36) to GBX 265 ($3.56) in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Bank of America downgraded Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Barclays from GBX 230 ($3.09) to GBX 235 ($3.16) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Barclays has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.60.

Shares of Barclays stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.19. 5,526,378 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,499,407. The stock has a market cap of $46.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Barclays has a 12-month low of $7.93 and a 12-month high of $12.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Barclays by 42.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,850,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939,563 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barclays in the second quarter valued at approximately $89,162,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Barclays by 1.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,192,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,405,000 after acquiring an additional 83,460 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new position in Barclays in the fourth quarter worth $57,276,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Barclays by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,666,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,155,000 after purchasing an additional 332,005 shares in the last quarter. 2.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company that engages in the business of providing retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking and wealth management services. The firm operates through two divisions: Barclays UK and Barclays International. The Barclays UK division comprises the U.K.

