Analysts Anticipate Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) to Post $0.06 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) will report earnings of $0.06 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Franklin Covey’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the lowest is $0.05. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Franklin Covey will report full year earnings of $0.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.80. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.31. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Franklin Covey.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The business services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.24. Franklin Covey had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $61.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on FC. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Franklin Covey in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Barrington Research upped their price target on Franklin Covey from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Roth Capital upped their price target on Franklin Covey from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded Franklin Covey from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franklin Covey from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.33.

FC opened at $46.63 on Monday. Franklin Covey has a one year low of $25.18 and a one year high of $52.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $666.67 million, a PE ratio of 35.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Franklin Covey by 133.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Franklin Covey in the third quarter valued at $68,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Franklin Covey by 377.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in Franklin Covey in the third quarter valued at $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.60% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Covey

Franklin Covey Co is a global public company, which focuses on the organizational performance improvement. It operates through the following segments: Direct Offices, Education Practice, International Licensees, and Corporate & Other. The Direct Offices segment includes sales personnel that serve the United States and Canada; international sales offices located in Japan, China, the United Kingdom, Australia, Germany, Switzerland, and Austria; governmental sales channel; coaching operations; and books and audio sales channel.

