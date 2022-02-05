Analysts Anticipate Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Will Post Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) will report earnings of $0.63 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Premier’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.66 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.57. Premier reported earnings of $0.64 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Premier will report full-year earnings of $2.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.64. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.52 to $2.74. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Premier.

Get Premier alerts:

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. Premier had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The business had revenue of $379.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Premier’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PINC shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Premier from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Premier from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Premier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.17.

PINC traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $37.30. The company had a trading volume of 301,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,819. Premier has a 52 week low of $32.44 and a 52 week high of $42.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Premier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.74%.

In other news, insider Leigh Anderson sold 22,914 shares of Premier stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total transaction of $942,911.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINC. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Premier during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Premier by 124.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Premier during the second quarter worth about $88,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Premier during the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Premier by 16.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

About Premier

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments: The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Premier (PINC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.