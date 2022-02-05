Analysts Expect APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.00 Billion

Equities analysts expect APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) to post $2.00 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for APA’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.23 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.77 billion. APA posted sales of $1.22 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 63.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that APA will report full year sales of $7.61 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.90 billion to $8.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $8.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.95 billion to $9.63 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for APA.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.09. APA had a net margin of 8.91% and a negative return on equity of 393.47%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share.

APA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Stifel Europe boosted their price target on shares of APA from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of APA from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of APA from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of APA from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.47.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APA. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in APA during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in APA during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in APA during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in APA during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in APA during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. 86.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ APA traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $34.49. The company had a trading volume of 10,321,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,802,188. APA has a 52 week low of $15.55 and a 52 week high of $36.46. The stock has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 4.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. APA’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

APA Company Profile

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

