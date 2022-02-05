Analysts Expect CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $481.27 Million

Equities research analysts expect CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) to report sales of $481.27 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for CoreCivic’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $474.00 million to $487.70 million. CoreCivic posted sales of $473.48 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that CoreCivic will report full year sales of $1.87 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.86 billion to $1.88 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $1.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CoreCivic.

Get CoreCivic alerts:

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $471.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.14 million. CoreCivic had a negative net margin of 5.73% and a positive return on equity of 5.03%. CoreCivic’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CXW. FMR LLC grew its position in CoreCivic by 453.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,676,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $174,603,000 after acquiring an additional 13,664,532 shares during the last quarter. Mason Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 30.2% in the second quarter. Mason Capital Management LLC now owns 4,915,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,261 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 7,963,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,399,000 after purchasing an additional 900,290 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 100.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 983,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,293,000 after purchasing an additional 491,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 3.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,814,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,170,000 after purchasing an additional 444,324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CXW traded down $0.21 on Monday, reaching $9.73. 628,880 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 710,782. CoreCivic has a 12 month low of $6.88 and a 12 month high of $12.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -10.93 and a beta of 0.97.

About CoreCivic

CoreCivic, Inc operates as a government solutions company, which engages in the development and management of prisons and other correctional facilities. It operates through the following segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties segments. The CoreCivic Safety segment consists of correctional and detention facilities.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CoreCivic (CXW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CoreCivic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreCivic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.