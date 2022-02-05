Analysts Expect Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) to Announce $0.11 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) to report $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cutera’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the lowest is $0.08. Cutera reported earnings of $0.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 64.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Cutera will report full-year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.80. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.86. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cutera.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.11). Cutera had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 3.80%. The business had revenue of $57.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.90 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cutera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Maxim Group raised shares of Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cutera presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.31.

Shares of NASDAQ CUTR opened at $37.01 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. Cutera has a 52 week low of $25.01 and a 52 week high of $60.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.74 and its 200 day moving average is $43.55. The company has a market cap of $664.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.27 and a beta of 1.63.

In related news, CEO David H. Mowry purchased 2,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.91 per share, for a total transaction of $99,973.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Rohan Seth bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.72 per share, for a total transaction of $34,720.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 8,182 shares of company stock worth $292,805. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cutera by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 25,990 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 3,835 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Cutera during the 4th quarter valued at $525,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cutera by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 47,215 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after buying an additional 4,036 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cutera during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Cutera in the 4th quarter worth about $356,000.

Cutera, Inc engages in the provision of laser and energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners. It operates through the following segments: United States, Japan, Asia excluding Japan, Europe, and Rest of the World. Its products include enlighten, excel HR, excel V+, secret Pro, Juliet, secret RF, and xeo.

