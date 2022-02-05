Analysts Expect Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $364.76 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) to post $364.76 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Dorman Products’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $376.52 million and the lowest is $356.30 million. Dorman Products posted sales of $301.22 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dorman Products will report full year sales of $1.31 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.32 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Dorman Products.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Dorman Products by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 29,608 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,069,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 503,796 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $52,228,000 after acquiring an additional 151,396 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 75.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,050 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 4,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,540 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,203,000 after acquiring an additional 21,237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

DORM traded down $1.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $91.53. 63,111 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,509. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $105.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.01. Dorman Products has a 1-year low of $88.43 and a 1-year high of $122.96. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 0.80.

Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

