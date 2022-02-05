Analysts Expect Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $364.76 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) to post $364.76 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Dorman Products’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $376.52 million and the lowest is $356.30 million. Dorman Products posted sales of $301.22 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dorman Products will report full year sales of $1.31 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.32 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Dorman Products.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday.
DORM traded down $1.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $91.53. 63,111 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,509. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $105.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.01. Dorman Products has a 1-year low of $88.43 and a 1-year high of $122.96. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 0.80.
About Dorman Products
Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.
