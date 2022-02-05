Analysts Expect Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.21) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Moleculin Biotech’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.24) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.18). The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Moleculin Biotech will report full year earnings of ($0.71) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.68). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.00) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.07) to ($0.93). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Moleculin Biotech.

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Moleculin Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Moleculin Biotech during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moleculin Biotech during the second quarter valued at $93,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Moleculin Biotech during the second quarter valued at $94,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its stake in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 31.7% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 29,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 7,030 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Moleculin Biotech during the second quarter valued at $121,000. 10.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MBRX traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $1.49. 90,578 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,936. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.48. Moleculin Biotech has a 52-week low of $1.31 and a 52-week high of $5.74.

Moleculin Biotech Company Profile

Moleculin Biotech, Inc is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of treatments for highly resistant cancers and viruses. Its clinical stage drugs include Annamycin, an Anthracycline being studied for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and WP1066, an Immune/Transcription Modulator targeting brain tumors, pancreatic cancer, and AML.

