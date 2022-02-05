Analysts Expect Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) to Announce $0.83 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.83 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Renewable Energy Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.68 and the highest is $0.95. Renewable Energy Group reported earnings per share of $0.60 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 38.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Renewable Energy Group will report full-year earnings of $4.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.03 to $4.42. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.51 to $4.59. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Renewable Energy Group.

Get Renewable Energy Group alerts:

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.32). Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS.

REGI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on Renewable Energy Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Renewable Energy Group from $96.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.32.

In other news, General Counsel Eric Bowen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.36, for a total value of $286,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,273 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 8,951 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 360.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:REGI opened at $38.08 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.76, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Renewable Energy Group has a 12-month low of $37.39 and a 12-month high of $117.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.73.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Renewable Energy Group (REGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Renewable Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renewable Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.