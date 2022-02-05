Analysts Expect Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $126.05 Million

Equities research analysts expect Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) to announce $126.05 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Tivity Health’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $124.53 million and the highest is $128.10 million. Tivity Health reported sales of $100.62 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tivity Health will report full year sales of $480.47 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $478.98 million to $482.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $530.78 million, with estimates ranging from $504.57 million to $555.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Tivity Health.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $126.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.39 million. Tivity Health had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 163.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TVTY. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Tivity Health from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Tivity Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Tivity Health from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tivity Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Tivity Health in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tivity Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Tivity Health in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 1,663.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tivity Health by 9.3% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TVTY traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $24.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,500. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.47. Tivity Health has a fifty-two week low of $20.95 and a fifty-two week high of $29.18.

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions. It operates through two segments: Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment consists of SilverSneakers senior fitness, Prime Fitness and WholeHealth Living. The Nutrition segment provides weight management products and services and consists of Nutrisystem and South Beach Diet.

