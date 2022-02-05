Analysts Expect Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $551.02 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) to announce sales of $551.02 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $534.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $565.20 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation posted sales of $337.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 63.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will report full-year sales of $2.42 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.36 billion to $2.45 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.77 billion to $2.84 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Western Alliance Bancorporation.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $561.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.46 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 22.96% and a net margin of 43.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WAL shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America started coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.55.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, CEO Kenneth Vecchione bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $97.81 per share, with a total value of $489,050.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,102,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 11,777.4% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 22,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after buying an additional 21,906 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,480,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,347,000 after purchasing an additional 137,837 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 59,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,500,000 after purchasing an additional 5,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 99,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,880,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. 86.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WAL traded up $1.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $97.91. 916,822 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,061,030. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $72.80 and a 1 year high of $124.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.99.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

