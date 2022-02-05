Analysts Expect Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $551.02 Million

Posted by on Feb 5th, 2022

Wall Street brokerages expect Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) to announce sales of $551.02 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $534.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $565.20 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation posted sales of $337.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 63.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will report full-year sales of $2.42 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.36 billion to $2.45 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.77 billion to $2.84 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Western Alliance Bancorporation.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $561.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.46 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 22.96% and a net margin of 43.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WAL shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America started coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.55.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, CEO Kenneth Vecchione bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $97.81 per share, with a total value of $489,050.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,102,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 11,777.4% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 22,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after buying an additional 21,906 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,480,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,347,000 after purchasing an additional 137,837 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 59,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,500,000 after purchasing an additional 5,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 99,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,880,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. 86.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WAL traded up $1.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $97.91. 916,822 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,061,030. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $72.80 and a 1 year high of $124.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.99.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

Recommended Story: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.