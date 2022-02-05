Analysts Offer Predictions for Transcat, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:TRNS)

Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) – Stock analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for Transcat in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 3rd. Colliers Securities analyst R. Ryan expects that the scientific and technical instruments company will earn $0.47 per share for the quarter. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Transcat’s FY2023 earnings at $1.82 EPS.

Get Transcat alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TRNS. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Transcat from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Transcat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on Transcat from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.64.

Shares of TRNS stock opened at $74.73 on Friday. Transcat has a twelve month low of $39.63 and a twelve month high of $101.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $561.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.53, a P/E/G ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.04). Transcat had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 6.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share.

In related news, insider Scott Deverell sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.76, for a total transaction of $47,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard J. Harrison sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.38, for a total value of $135,570.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRNS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in Transcat by 157.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Transcat by 30.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 631 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Transcat during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in Transcat during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Transcat by 140.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 809 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

Transcat Company Profile

Transcat, Inc engages in provision of calibration and laboratory instrument services. It operates through the Service and Distribution segments. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualifications, preventive maintenance, consulting, and other related services. The Distribution segment distributes professional grade test, measurement, and control instrumentation.

Read More: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Transcat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.