Analysts Set Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) PT at $106.45

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $106.45.

A number of research firms recently commented on AEIS. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 75.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 478 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 204.8% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, David J Yvars Group acquired a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 96.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AEIS opened at $82.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $88.21 and a 200 day moving average of $89.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Advanced Energy Industries has a 12 month low of $77.79 and a 12 month high of $122.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23 and a beta of 1.66.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The electronics maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $346.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.74 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 9.57%. Advanced Energy Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.24%.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition, high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation, and medical equipment, and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

