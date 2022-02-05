Analysts Set Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT) Price Target at C$12.29

Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$12.29.

A number of research firms have commented on BDT. TD Securities raised their price target on Bird Construction from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James reissued a “na” rating and set a C$13.50 price target on shares of Bird Construction in a report on Monday, January 24th. CIBC raised their price objective on Bird Construction from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Bird Construction from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, ATB Capital raised their price objective on Bird Construction from C$11.75 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

TSE:BDT traded up C$0.03 on Monday, reaching C$9.64. 61,454 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,830. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$9.69. The firm has a market cap of C$517.62 million and a PE ratio of 9.58. Bird Construction has a 12 month low of C$8.10 and a 12 month high of C$10.78.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$621.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$633.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bird Construction will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a $0.0325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. Bird Construction’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.77%.

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings; and performs civil construction operations, including site preparation, concrete foundations, metal and modular fabrication, mechanical process work, underground piping, and earthwork for clients primarily operating in the oil and gas, liquefied natural gas, mining, and nuclear sectors.

