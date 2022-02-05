Analysts Set Champion Iron Limited (OTCMKTS:CIAFF) Target Price at $8.33

Champion Iron Limited (OTCMKTS:CIAFF) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.33.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Champion Iron from C$7.25 to C$7.50 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Champion Iron from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Friday, January 28th.

Get Champion Iron alerts:

CIAFF stock opened at $4.85 on Wednesday. Champion Iron has a twelve month low of $2.94 and a twelve month high of $5.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.96 and its 200-day moving average is $3.93.

Champion Iron Ltd. engages in the production, exploration, and development of iron ore properties. Its portfolio includes Bloom Lake and Consolidated Fire Lake North. The company was founded on May 18, 2006 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

Featured Article: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for Champion Iron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Champion Iron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.