Analysts Set Expectations for Tenable Holdings, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:TENB)

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tenable in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 2nd. William Blair analyst J. Ho forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 14.84% and a negative net margin of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $149.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Tenable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. TheStreet upgraded Tenable from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Tenable from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Tenable from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Tenable from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.45.

Shares of NASDAQ TENB opened at $50.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. Tenable has a 52 week low of $35.32 and a 52 week high of $56.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -144.71 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.61 and its 200 day moving average is $48.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Tenable by 29.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,070,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,272,000 after buying an additional 240,686 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Tenable by 16.7% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 125,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,171,000 after buying an additional 17,896 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tenable by 24.0% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 4,553 shares during the period. Kylin Management LLC acquired a new position in Tenable in the second quarter valued at approximately $22,743,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Tenable by 20.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Tenable news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 7,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total value of $383,981.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 1,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total value of $103,852.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 136,028 shares of company stock worth $6,894,742. 8.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

