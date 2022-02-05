Analysts Set Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) PT at C$15.75

Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$15.75.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MTL shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Mullen Group from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$14.50 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$19.00 to C$17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. CIBC lowered shares of Mullen Group from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$15.50 to C$13.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$17.50 to C$16.50 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Mullen Group to C$16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Get Mullen Group alerts:

Shares of MTL stock opened at C$11.51 on Wednesday. Mullen Group has a 52-week low of C$9.80 and a 52-week high of C$14.48. The stock has a market cap of C$1.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.92, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$11.56 and a 200-day moving average of C$12.57.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 17th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. Mullen Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.77%.

About Mullen Group

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.