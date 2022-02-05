Analysts Set Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) PT at $15.20

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.20.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NDLS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Noodles & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. TheStreet lowered Noodles & Company from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Noodles & Company in a report on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 7.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 17,158 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 6.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,180 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 51.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,289 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 135.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Noodles & Company during the second quarter worth about $43,000. 83.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NDLS traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.71. The company had a trading volume of 202,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,294. The company has a market capitalization of $397.95 million, a PE ratio of 96.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Noodles & Company has a 1-year low of $7.61 and a 1-year high of $13.55.

