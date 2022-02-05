Analyzing Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) and AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM)

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) and AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Relay Therapeutics has a beta of 1.42, suggesting that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AIM ImmunoTech has a beta of -0.87, suggesting that its stock price is 187% less volatile than the S&P 500.

83.0% of Relay Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.3% of AIM ImmunoTech shares are held by institutional investors. 4.9% of Relay Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of AIM ImmunoTech shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Relay Therapeutics and AIM ImmunoTech, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Relay Therapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00 AIM ImmunoTech 0 0 1 0 3.00

Relay Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $49.17, indicating a potential upside of 136.15%. AIM ImmunoTech has a consensus target price of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 146.91%. Given AIM ImmunoTech’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe AIM ImmunoTech is more favorable than Relay Therapeutics.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Relay Therapeutics and AIM ImmunoTech’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Relay Therapeutics $82.65 million 27.22 -$52.41 million N/A N/A AIM ImmunoTech $160,000.00 235.39 -$14.40 million ($0.37) -2.19

AIM ImmunoTech has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Relay Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Relay Therapeutics and AIM ImmunoTech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Relay Therapeutics -306.80% -38.89% -35.32% AIM ImmunoTech -13,662.70% -26.80% -25.65%

Summary

Relay Therapeutics beats AIM ImmunoTech on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Relay Therapeutics

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha. It has collaboration and license agreements with D. E. Shaw Research, LLC to research certain biological targets through the use of D. E. Shaw Research computational modeling capabilities focused on analysis of protein motion to develop and commercialize compounds and products directed to such targets; and Genentech, Inc. for the development and commercialization of RLY-1971. The company was formerly known as Allostery, Inc. and changed its name to Relay Therapeutics, Inc. in December 2015. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About AIM ImmunoTech

AIM ImmunoTech, Inc. is a immuno-pharma company, which focuses on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers, various viruses and immune-deficiency disorders. Its products include Alferon N Injection and Ampligen. The Alferon N Injection is a purified, natural source, glycosylated, multispecies alpha interferon product, composed of eight forms of high-purified alpha interferon. The Ampligen is used in the treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome and as a vaccine enhancer for therapeutic and/or preventative development related to influenza and cancer treatments. The company was founded in August 1966 and is headquartered in Ocala, FL.

