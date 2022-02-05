Analyzing Velo3D (NYSE:VLD) & Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM)

Velo3D (NYSE:VLD) and Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Velo3D and Desktop Metal’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Velo3D N/A N/A N/A Desktop Metal -215.54% -2.76% -2.53%

93.4% of Velo3D shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.1% of Desktop Metal shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.3% of Desktop Metal shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Velo3D and Desktop Metal, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Velo3D 0 1 2 0 2.67 Desktop Metal 0 3 3 0 2.50

Velo3D presently has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 137.72%. Desktop Metal has a consensus target price of $11.50, suggesting a potential upside of 198.70%. Given Desktop Metal’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Desktop Metal is more favorable than Velo3D.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Velo3D and Desktop Metal’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Velo3D N/A N/A -$1.77 million N/A N/A Desktop Metal $16.47 million 72.70 -$34.01 million N/A N/A

Velo3D has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Desktop Metal.

Summary

Velo3D beats Desktop Metal on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Velo3D Company Profile

Velo3D is a metal 3D printing technology company. It provides end-to-end additive manufacturing solutions. The end-to-end solution includes the Flow(TM) print preparation software, the Sapphire(R)family of printers, and the Assure(TM) quality control system all of which are powered by Velo3D’s Intelligent Fusion(TM) manufacturing process. Velo3D is a metal 3D, formerly known as JAWS Spitfire Acquisition Corporation, is based in NEW YORK.

Desktop Metal Company Profile

Desktop Metal, Inc. manufactures and sells additive manufacturing solutions for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a turnkey binder jetting platform for machine and job shops; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber, a desktop 3D printer. It serves automotive, aerospace, healthcare, consumer products, heavy industry, machine design, and research and development industries. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

