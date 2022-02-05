Anchor Neural World Price Reaches $0.0333 on Major Exchanges (ANW)

Anchor Neural World (CURRENCY:ANW) traded up 9.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. One Anchor Neural World coin can now be bought for about $0.0333 or 0.00000080 BTC on exchanges. Anchor Neural World has a market cap of $9.16 million and approximately $36.67 million worth of Anchor Neural World was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Anchor Neural World has traded up 14.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002411 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00004213 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001082 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002409 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.97 or 0.00043301 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.40 or 0.00111796 BTC.

Anchor Neural World Coin Profile

Anchor Neural World is a coin. Anchor Neural World’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 275,297,977 coins. The official website for Anchor Neural World is an-va.com . The official message board for Anchor Neural World is medium.com/anwfoundation . Anchor Neural World’s official Twitter account is @ANWfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Anchor Neural World Foundation is founded in Japan, Tokyo, and it’s primarily responsible for the development of the ANW engine, which will power AI-based solutions to the different businesses that Anchor Value Inc. has invested in. The Foundation has also issued “ANW”, the ecosystem token which will be used as a utility and even governance token “

Buying and Selling Anchor Neural World

