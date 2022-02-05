Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) PT Set at €55.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) received a €55.00 ($61.80) price target from JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ABI has been the topic of several other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €71.00 ($79.78) target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €71.00 ($79.78) target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €73.00 ($82.02) target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Monday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €58.00 ($65.17) price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays set a €75.00 ($84.27) price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, January 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €65.45 ($73.54).

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1-year low of €82.03 ($92.17) and a 1-year high of €110.10 ($123.71).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

Featured Article: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.