Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) Downgraded by TheStreet to “D+”

TheStreet lowered shares of Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Anterix from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $63.67.

Get Anterix alerts:

Shares of ATEX opened at $53.65 on Thursday. Anterix has a 12-month low of $34.85 and a 12-month high of $66.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $985.34 million, a PE ratio of -20.25 and a beta of 0.52.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.04). Anterix had a negative net margin of 6,017.29% and a negative return on equity of 22.27%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.69) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Anterix will post -2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Anterix news, Chairman Morgan E. Obrien sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total value of $1,380,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Hamid Akhavan acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $61.04 per share, with a total value of $152,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 2,700 shares of company stock valued at $164,058 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.05% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATEX. Heard Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anterix by 40.7% during the second quarter. Heard Capital LLC now owns 370,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,208,000 after buying an additional 107,114 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Anterix by 6.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,403,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,179,000 after purchasing an additional 80,091 shares during the last quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P boosted its position in Anterix by 152.3% during the second quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P now owns 104,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,285,000 after purchasing an additional 63,242 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Anterix by 66.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 149,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,990,000 after purchasing an additional 59,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN acquired a new position in Anterix during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,405,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

About Anterix

Anterix, Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The firm focuses on commercializing spectrum assets to enable targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies and solutions. It’s solutions include Private LTE and Active Ecosystem. The company was founded by Peter Joel Lasensky and Richard Edward Rohmann in 1997 and is headquartered in Woodland Park, NJ.

See Also: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Anterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.